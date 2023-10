MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officials said no one was injured Monday when an 18-wheeler overturned at the I-10, I-65 interchange.

Traffic was down to one lane for hours Monday afternoon on I-10 after the truck overturned. The Alabama Department of Transportation website showed that the traffic became blocked around 11:50 a.m.

Mobile Police also told WKRG that no other vehicle was involved in the incident.