UPDATE: No arrests made in early morning chase through Alabama & Mississippi

Mobile County

by: WKRG STAFF, Jessica Taloney

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: 6/11/2019 10:20AM– Mobile Police tell us the suspect or suspects wanted in an early morning chase got away. 

The chase started in Mobile then went into parts of Mississippi. 

An official with the department says they do not believe the suspect or suspects are connected to the homicide in West Mobile, where several people are wanted in connection to a shooting death of a homeowner.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A police chase that began early Tuesday morning in Mobile crossed into Mississippi where authorities are looking for at least one person on foot, News 5 has confirmed.

News 5 is working to get more information about the location of the search. Watch News 5 This Morning for updates.

news-app-download-apple-350x50
news-app-download-android-350x50

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida