UPDATE: No arrests made in early morning chase through Alabama & Mississippi

UPDATE: 6/11/2019 10:20AM– Mobile Police tell us the suspect or suspects wanted in an early morning chase got away.

The chase started in Mobile then went into parts of Mississippi.

An official with the department says they do not believe the suspect or suspects are connected to the homicide in West Mobile, where several people are wanted in connection to a shooting death of a homeowner.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A police chase that began early Tuesday morning in Mobile crossed into Mississippi where authorities are looking for at least one person on foot, News 5 has confirmed.

