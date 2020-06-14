UPDATE: New details released in block party shooting in Mobile

UPDATE (4:30 am) — New details have been released following Saturday night’s shooting on Brussells Street. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to a block party around 8:00 pm. More than 300 people were attending the party. Three people were struck, they were taking to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The window of a church and a car’s windshield were shattered. No suspect information has been released and the case is under investigation.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There were multiple shots fired near a block party within the area of Brussels Street and Wexford Street, officers report.

MPD confirms three people were transported to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of injuries sustained.

Further information will be made available as the story develops.

LATEST STORIES: