UPDATE: Mobile police investigate murder, identify victim

UPDATE (9:24 am) — A spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department confirms that one man has died following a shooting Monday night on Broad Street. The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Maurice Timmons. Timmons was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. No suspect information has been released.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Crime Map, Mobile police responded to a shooting on Broad Street in Downtown Mobile.
The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Monday, August 17, on North Broad Street near Congress Street, according to the map. It is not known if there are any injuries.
WKRG News 5 was there as police investigated Monday night.
WKRG News 5 has reached out to Mobile police for more information about this shooting. This is a developing story, check back later for more details.
