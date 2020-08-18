UPDATE: Mobile police investigate murder, identify victim

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (9:24 am) — A spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department confirms that one man has died following a shooting Monday night on Broad Street. The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Maurice Timmons. Timmons was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. No suspect information has been released.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Crime Map, Mobile police responded to a shooting on Broad Street in Downtown Mobile.

The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Monday, August 17, on North Broad Street near Congress Street, according to the map. It is not known if there are any injuries.

WKRG News 5 was there as police investigated Monday night.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to Mobile police for more information about this shooting. This is a developing story, check back later for more details.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories