UPDATE: Mobile City Council approves funding for design work on waterfront development

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A construction team is now beginning to draw up a new design for Mobile’s downtown waterfront.

The City Council approved $72,014 funding during Tuesday’s meeting for preliminary design work by California-based Moffatt & Nichol, Inc.

The timeline for the company to submit the work to the city is 90-120 days.

Possible new waterfront amenities include a Ferris Wheel, green spaces, shade structures and an area for food vendors. The upgrades would be at Cooper Riverside Park and the surrounding area near the convention center.

