UPDATE: Missing Mobile teen located

UPDATE: Moncrief has been found.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help to locate 18-year-old Erin Moncrief. Moncrief was last seen leaving her residence on Cottage Hill Road, wearing black sweat pants, a pink T-shirt, and pink and white Nike shoes.
Police say she suffers from mental issues, and the family believes she is off her medication and is therefore endangered.
Moncrief is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 308 pounds. If anyone has seen Moncrief or knows her whereabouts, please call police at 251-208-7211.
