UPDATE: Missing Mobile man found

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: (8:27 am) — Rogers has been found.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help to find 67-year-old Paul Rogers. Rogers walked away from his home at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday and has not been seen since. 

Police say Rogers suffers from early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue New Balance sneakers. He is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If you have seen Rogers or know his whereabouts, call police at 251-208-7211.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories