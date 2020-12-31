UPDATE: Missing Mobile man found

UPDATE: (8:27 am) — Rogers has been found.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help to find 67-year-old Paul Rogers. Rogers walked away from his home at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday and has not been seen since.
Police say Rogers suffers from early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue New Balance sneakers. He is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
If you have seen Rogers or know his whereabouts, call police at 251-208-7211.
LATEST STORIES
- State troopers investigate deadly hit-and-run in Okaloosa County
- WEATHER AWARE: This evening into tomorrow morning, Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible
- Priest’s motorcycles stolen, cars ransacked during burglary at parish garage
- Video shows California officer punch K-9 during training, witness says he heard dog ‘crying’
- Pensacola man killed on I-10 near Pine Forest Road