UPDATE: Missing 17-year-old from Mobile found

UPDATE (8:27 am) — Dawson Bridgemon has been found.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Dawson Bridgemon.
Bridgemon left Bay Pointe hospital on Monday, Oct. 19, at about 4:14 p.m., and has not been seen since. He was last seen in the Nevius Road area wearing a white T-shirt with blue shorts and black slides.
Bridgemon is 6 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds.
If anyone has seen Bridgemon or knows his whereabouts, please call police at 251-208-7211.
