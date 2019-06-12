UPDATE: Man shot on Stanton Road near Holloway Elementary School

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — (UPDATE: 10:25 p.m.) Mobile police have confirmed a man was shot on Stanton Road near Holloway Elementary School. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have confirmed this shooting is connected to the shooting on Second Avenue earlier Tuesday night, where a man was shot multiple times and take to University hospital.

Original story:

Mobile Police have responded to a shooting at Holloway Elementary School on Stanton Road in Mobile.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided when they come in.

