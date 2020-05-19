Two homes damaged in Congress Street house fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue crews responded to an early morning house fire Tuesday on the 1300 block of Congress Street.

When crews arrived on the scene around 3:21 a.m., MFRD says those crews confirmed heavy fire engulfing a single-story home, with flames that had started to spread to the home next door.

Search and rescue teams searched both homes for anyone trapped or injured inside, but found none. MFRD reports everyone was able to evacuate the main house fire before MFRD crew arrived. The second home was reported as vacant.

MFRD says both structure fires were under control by 4:11 a.m., though fire crews continued to work on hot spots.





Photos show crews battling house fire on Congress Street. (Courtesy: Mobile Fire-Rescue)

According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, a woman with a pre-existing respiratory condition was taken to the hospital to be checked out. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

LATEST STORIES