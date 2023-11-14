CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department’s investigation of a body found in a vehicle Monday continues.

Police said they are checking surveillance video from a Dollar General store near the crash site. They’re looking at footage from late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

According to Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean, the department is checking weather conditions from those times because it may have been foggy.

Another factor CPD is looking into is the vehicle’s speed.

The police department is waiting for the Department of Forensic Sciences to identify the body.

A body was found in a vehicle Monday in a wooded area behind a house off Highway 45 and Russell Road.

According to McLean, the driver likely died due to a crash, but the crash did not happen Monday.

