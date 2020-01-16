UPDATE: The Carnival Fantasy cruise delay

Unedited press release from Visit Mobile

The Carnival Fantasy is not expected to arrive at the Cruise Terminal until 5 p.m. at the earliest. Upon arrival, it will take about 2 1/2 hours to debark all of the passengers. Passengers who are supposed to embark today will not begin that process until around 7:45-8, at the earliest.

Our Welcome Center team has been at the Cruise Terminal handing out brochures and encouraging those waiting to go experience Mobile while they wait. We’ll continue to keep you updated and, hopefully you all are seeing some of these cruisers in your businesess!

