MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE: Mobile Police have identified William Rudolph as the drowning victim.

Mobile Fire-Rescue responded Friday to a drowning at a home in the 600 block of Oak Hill Road.

Spokesperson for Mobile Fire-Rescue tells News 5 a 79-year-old man was found in a wheelchair dead in the pool Friday, May 31st. The man’s name has not been released.

Mobile Police are investigating.

***In a previous report Mobile Fire-Rescue told us the victim was a 7-year-old boy***