Update: 11-year-old in ‘critical’ condition after being shot in neck

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 11-year-old girl was shot in the neck Monday when a 15-year-old boy was showing a gun to the victim and another 13-year-old girl, according to Mobile Police.

Police said it was the 13-year-old who was handling the gun when it fired and struck the 11-year-old in the neck near Lemon and Quail Streets just after 6 p.m. Monday.

Police describe the injury as “life-threatening” and say the girl’s condition is critical.

Police are still investigating the case. When the investigation is complete, they will present the evidence to the District Attorney’s office, which will determine if criminal charges are appropriate.

Police did not say how the 15-year-old acquired the gun.