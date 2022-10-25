MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Resilient is the only way to describe 10-year-old Tinyla Kitchen as she has undergone her second major brain surgery within the past two years.

Kitchen was diagnosed with Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, a rare condition that damages certain parts of the brain and causes seizures.

Kitchen underwent surgery on Thursday to have the entire left side of her brain removed to help with the numerous seizures she was experiencing.

“Hello, it’s Tinyla here, thank you for praying for me,” said Tinyla, on a video her mom posted to her Facebook page.

Sonia Kitchen, Tinyla’s mother, told us the surgery went smoothly as there were no complications. Now, they are waiting for Tinyla to fully wake up in order to determine her motor skills.

“As of right now, she has not really spoken,” said Sonia. “We think just a minute ago that she may have said ‘no’ so I’m hoping as she wakes up that we’ll be able to hear her speak. She has not been able to move the right leg yet, but I did see slight movement with the right arm so I’m not really sure what all functions she has.”

Sonia sent WKRG an update shortly after we spoke with her and told News 5 Tinyla had spoken a few words.

Sonia said she hopes Tinyla will eventually be able to do the things she loves again.

“She wants to go back to ballet, she loves ballet, she loves dancing, she wants to go back to doing that,” said Sonia. “She just wants to be a typical 10-year-old, she sees the other kids getting to do things and she can’t go places by herself.”

Monday night, Tinyla was moved from the pediatric intensive care unit at the children’s and women’s hospital and despite all of her challenges, she maintains her positivity.

“I don’t even understand how she does it all the way through with everything she’s been through, she still smiles,” said Sonia.

Click here for a link to the GoFundMe. Click here to stay updated on Tinyla’s progress.