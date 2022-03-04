UPDATE (3:48 p.m.): The City of Mobile said they are still working with contractors to establish firm start and end dates for this project. the City said it would begin work at Broad St. and Government St. soon. The City also said it would “alternate lane closures to allow traffic flow.”

The City will provide more information, including a project timeline, in the near future.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile has announced that starting Monday, March 7, a temporary lane closure will begin on Government Street at Broad Street.

The lane closures will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m., with the last day being Friday, March 11. Government Street will be reduced to having one lane in each direction to install a large water main. Both directions of the traffic will be moved to the eastbound lanes while work is being done in the westbound lanes. Throughout the week, traffic will be moved into the westbound lane while work is being performed in the eastbound lanes.

For more information about the Broad Street construction project, click here.