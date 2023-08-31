MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An unlicensed contractor in the Mobile area has been arrested on multiple counts of theft and identity theft, according to a release from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

James Gill, 46, was arrested Thursday on 23 active warrants. Gill is charged with 12 counts of first-degree theft and 11 counts of identity theft. According to the release, Gill is suspected of taking money from his clients and not completing the jobs or leaving them inoperable.

“Our office is committed to protecting the citizens of Mobile County by prosecuting those who commit crimes. Mr. Gill will have to face his charges in court,” said Keith Blackwood, Mobile County District Attorney.

The Mobile DA’s Office began investigating Gill after they received “several complaints” about him.