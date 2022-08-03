MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they do not know who is at fault for the crash on I-165 that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to an update from the MPD Wednesday night.

According to a release August 2, two cars crashed in a head-on collision on I-165 southbound between Bay Bridge Road and Water Street at around 8:52 a.m.. A man and woman were both taken to the hospital, according to police.

It was previously reported that the man was driving the wrong way when the collision occurred, but upon further investigation, it is “presently unknown,” whose fault it was that caused the accident, police said.

“At this time both parties are recovering from their injuries,” the update said. The man was transported to the hospital for “life-threatening injuries” after being taken out of his wrecked car by the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. The woman was said to have “severe injuries” at the time.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.