MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama police chief has been placed on administrative leave according to the Univesity of South Alabama. Zeke Aull has been the campus police chief since 2010.

Aull took the position after Normand Gamache resigned to move to New York. Prior to becoming the police chief of South, Aull was the director of public safety and chief of police at Centenary College Department in Baton Rouge.

The university has offered little information as to what or why Aull has been placed on leave. The university stated Aull was placed on leave pending the resolution of a personal matter.

The full statement released by the university states: “University Police Chief Zeke Aull is on administrative leave pending the resolution of a personnel matter. The University has no other comment at this time.“