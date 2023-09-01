MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The University of South Alabama made a big announcement this week for the Music Department.

A brand new, nearly twenty-five thousand square foot on-campus complex is being constructed for the Jaguar Marching Band (JMB). A reception and a performance by the JMB was held at Hancock Whitney to announce the plans for the new facilities.

There’s a lot going into this new facility, including a new practice field, identical to the field inside Hancock Whitney Stadium. The new facility will also include new rehearsal halls, storage, offices, and much more for the marching band members and staff.

The Director of the Jaguar Marching Band, Dr. Will Petersen, is excited for what this will offer to the band program. He said, “Having all that space, and having everything together in one place, and then being able to walk right outside for rehearsal and if thunder and lightning roll in we can go right inside make that difference and be able to keep rehearsing that’s going to be huge for us.”

Construction of this $7.5 million facility will be completed in 2026.