MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Here at WKRG, we’ve discovered a fresh approach to recycling.

You may recall that before receiving our brand-new, state-of-the-art TV set, we donated our old one to the University of South Alabama’s Department of Communication. Tuesday morning, we joined USA students and faculty for the ribbon-cutting of their new TV studio.

A new anchor desk, two monitors, a podium, lights and a re-vamped talk show set are all a part of the new additions. The pieces consist mainly of parts from our old set that was aired for years.

This new set will provide aspiring journalists with a more realistic feel of how a TV studio operates and will give them a more hands-on experience with up-to-date equipment.

Among the many guests at Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting was USA’s newly inaugurated president, Jo Bonner. He says this is an opportunity for the University to enhance its ability to train future broadcasters.

“To have a set like this invites us to attract more quality students for our communications school,” said President Bonner. “It also gives us a chance to show those students they can learn and train in a facility just like what they would when they aspire to graduate and go to work in real broadcasting.”

The new set will also allow students the opportunity to film more professional-looking audition videos with hopes of helping them to secure better jobs after graduation.

Morgan Brobston is a student in the communications department and the general manager of JagTV- The University of South Alabama’s student-run TV station.

She said it’s “overwhelming” for the students to have received this new resource.

“Students, including myself, now walk in here with a new eagerness to come in and work in a professional setting that represents who we are and what we want to be in the future,” said Brobston.

One of WKRG’s former interns, Nicholas Johnson, is a senior journalism major at USA. He was there when WKRG’s old set was being taken down.

“To see it actually get set up here at South… It’s a beautiful thing,” said Johnson.