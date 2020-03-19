University of South Alabama transitioning to online-only classes, canceling Spring commencement

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama is transitioning to online classes and canceling its spring 2020 commencement.

A letter was sent out to students Thursday announcing the changes:

Dear USA Students, Faculty and Staff,

As a University community, we’ve made many difficult decisions over the past few weeks to do our part to slow the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately, we now must take an additional step that is logical, but extremely difficult. We must extend online learning and instruction for students and faculty for the duration of the spring semester. Students will not return to campus for classes this spring.

In addition, we will cancel May commencement ceremonies. We are particularly sad for our graduates and their families. This is an important time for them, and we thoroughly enjoy being a part of their big day. Please know that if you are a graduating student, we will do our best to find a way to recognize your achievements in the future.

It also is important to note that:

The transition from in-person instruction to online classes remains in effect. This decision extends the suspension of in-person instruction until the end of this semester. Contact your instructor with any questions about classes.

Degrees will be conferred to students who meet graduation eligibility. They will be mailed to students just as they are each fall and spring. Each graduate will also receive a printed copy of the commencement program.

If you ordered commencement regalia and would like to cancel your order, you may contact the Graduate Supply House.

Residential students should wait to receive authorization before returning to campus to checkout. Housing is developing a plan to stagger residence hall checkout. Please visit the Housing website for specific checkout instructions.

The University will send additional information regarding student account adjustments for room and board as soon as possible.

These decisions are being made now so that you and your families can plan, and so we can reduce uncertainty to the extent possible. These choices were not easy.

We are incredibly impressed by the strength and resilience we have witnessed in our community – from the dedication of our healthcare and hospital workers, who are preparing to face both the expected and unexpected challenges of COVID-19, to the flexibility and ingenuity of our faculty and students who now work with each other online instead of in the classroom.

We will continue to communicate by email and online at SouthAlabama.edu with any scheduling or operational changes. Thank you for your patience, understanding and commitment to our educational and healthcare missions.

Tony Waldrop, Ph.D.

President

