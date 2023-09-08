MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama reported a 19% increase in first-year student enrollment for the class of 2027 in a release Friday.

Total enrollment at USA increased by 300-plus with 13,768 students since last fall, according to the school.

“It is clear more and more students and their families see the value of a first-class ticket to a brighter future through a degree from the University of South Alabama,” USA President Jo Bonner said. “As hard as we are working to recruit new students to South, we will — with equal energy and passion — do our best to prepare each of them for graduation and what comes next in life.”

First-year student retention reached 76%, which is the second highest in USA’s history.

Other enrollment data released includes:

> About 2,500 students live on campus, which is more than any other time.

> The class of 2027’s average GPA is 3.76.

> Transfer student enrollment is up 10%.

> International student enrollment is up 5%.

> The College of Arts and Sciences grew by 9%.

> The School of Computing grew by 8%.

> The College of Nursing recorded its largest undergraduate enrollment.

> The Honors College freshmen class is up 28%, which is the largest in the university’s history.

“Collectively, we are meeting this moment of opportunity,” Bonner said. “We are living out our mission of promoting discovery, health and learning because that’s what the people who came before us envisioned, worked for and, quite frankly, expected. “This is just the beginning. Today we celebrate, but we also recommit to our collective efforts of telling South’s story and sharing the value of a degree from the Flagship of the Gulf Coast.”