University of South Alabama requiring masks indoors

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama (USA) is reinstating their mask policy starting Dec. 31 for students, faculty and staff on campus.

Due to rising COVID-19 cases in Mobile County, the university is now requiring that masks be worn indoors.

The university will continue to adjust their policies depending on the newest information from the CDC, local experts and university health officials.

Just yesterday, the number of new cases jumped to 977 along with two confirmed deaths from COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise as the Omicron variant sweeps through Mobile County.