University of South Alabama Releases Reopening Plans

Unedited press release from USA

The University of South Alabama released its comprehensive plan today for returning to

full on-campus operations for the 2020-21 academic year.

Students, parents, employees and visitors may access the University’s reopening website

(SouthAlabama.edu/Reopening) to remain fully informed about new schedules,

processes and procedures. The guiding principle of the plan is to provide a safe learning

and working environment for students, faculty and staff.

“A great deal of thought and discussion went into drafting our reopening plan, with

University leadership and health experts working together to provide a blueprint for

the fall semester,” said Dr. Tony Waldrop, University president. “We have worked

diligently to prepare for the many logistical challenges of this pandemic, and our plan

allows us to respond quickly should health conditions on campus, or in the region,

warrant.”

The plan was developed by USA’s University Committee for Reopening Campus based

on guidance from USA Health and best-practice recommendations from the Centers for

Disease Control and Prevention. The University’s measures to reduce the risk of

infection include:

• Social distancing and density reduction in classrooms and common areas.

• A requirement that face masks be worn by faculty, staff, students, vendors,

contractors and other members of the University community in all indoor

settings and in outdoor settings when social distancing is not possible. The

University will provide two face masks, free of charge, to each student and

employee.

• Screening the University population for the risk of COVID-19 infections prior to

re-opening and referrals for testing as appropriate.

• Separate residence hall rooms in the event that students living in Universitymanaged housing test positive for COVID-19 or are pending testing.

• Additional hand sanitizing stations in public areas of campus and continuous

cleaning of common areas and offices.

• Temperature monitoring, COVID-19 testing and contact tracing as needed to

maintain the health and safety of campus.

• Blended classes that include an online component and some face-to-face

instruction with social distancing.

After reopening, the University will continually monitor the health of the campus

population and the public health of our region. The campus will be poised to move to

remote work and remote instruction if necessary to protect the health of students and

employees.

