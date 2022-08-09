MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama police chief resigned Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to a news release from USA staff.

Former USA Police Chief Zeke Aull was placed on administrative leave in June of 2022. The university said Aull was placed on leave “pending the resolution of a personal matter,” according to a statement made by the university back in June.

Capt. Phil Fishel will serve as the interim police chief until Aull’s replacement is found. Aull was appointed as the campus’s police chief in 2010 after serving as director of public safety and chief of police at Centenary College Department in Baton Bouge.