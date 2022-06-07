MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama approved a plan to raise tuition for the next two years in a board meeting held Friday, June 3.

For the 2021-2022 school year, in-state undergraduate tuition is listed at $10,520 and graduate tuition is at $11,168. For out-of-state, undergraduate tuition stands at $20,840 and $22,136 for graduate tuition.

The Univeristy is proposing an incremental increase in tuition for both in-state and out-of-state students participating in the undergraduate and graduate programs. Over the next two years, undergrads who attend in-state would pay $900 more in tuition than they are currently paying now. For graduates who attend in-state, the rate would increase by $552. Out-state-undergraduate and graduate tuition would see an increase of over $1,000.

What is the money going towards?

The University stated that rates have been kept the same for the past two years, while the school experienced budget cuts in the midst of rising operation costs. The tuition increase will be used to “enhance campus life for students” with the money going towards maintenance for housing and dining services.

The Univeristy also wants to make in-person and online classes better matched in terms of pricing. Current “online tuition rates are significantly higher than in-person rates,” according to the agenda. The Univeristy plans to lower the price of online tuition and raise the price of in-person tuition.

Here’s a breakdown of the tuition increase

Although the University of South Alabama will jump to no. 5 in ranking by 2024, this is under the assumption that other schools won’t raise their tuition. The University expects that tuition for the 2022-2023 school year “would continue to be among the lowest in effect at peer public institutions in the state of Alabama.”