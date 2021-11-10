University of South Alabama picks Jo Bonner for president

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama Board of Trustees selected Jo Bonner for president on Wednesday.

The former congressman and current chief of staff for Gov. Kay Ivey was one of three finalists for the position. Dr. Michael Tidwell and Dr. Damon Andrew were the other two finalists.

The finalists were announced in October after a nationwide search to replace the retiring Tony Waldrop.

“Mr. Bonner is a proven innovator, a skilled administrator and a respected, admired and influential leader in our state,” board member Jimmy Shumock said in a news release. “With his leadership, we look forward to the continued elevation of the University of South Alabama’s reputation as a leading academic, research and healthcare institution.”

Bonner is the fourth president in USA’s history.