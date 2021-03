MOBILE, ALA. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama is offering a custom “Jag Tag” license plate for alumni and Jaguar fans who live in Mississippi.

In order to make the tag a reality, the university will need at least 300 pre-orders before the Department of Transportation begins the stamping process.

Applications fees are $53 and can be found here: www.southalabama.edu/departments/alumni/msjagtag

If the 300 tag goal, is not reached you will receive a full refund.