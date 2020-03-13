University of South Alabama moving to online courses amid COVID-19 concerns

Dear Students,

In response to the serious public health threat from a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the University of South Alabama has made the decision to cancel on-campus classes during the week of March 16 through March 22 for all classes except for those offered by the College of Medicine. Students are encouraged to remain home during this period.

Note that fully online courses will continue to operate as previously scheduled during this time.

Beginning March 23, 2020, courses that previously were offered on-campus, in either a face-to-face, or hybrid method, will resume in a fully online format. These courses will continue to be delivered in an online format through at least April 19, 2020. If conditions permit, these classes will resume on-campus on April 20. If conditions are not improved by that time, these classes will finish the semester in an on-line format. The decision to resume classes on campus, or continue on-line, will be made at a later time.

Our faculty are committed to your success and will clearly communicate with you when your on-campus courses are moved online. Faculty will also clearly communicate their expectations and will be there to support you through the transition. It is our goal to do our utmost to minimize disruption for you in completing your coursework and having a successful semester as we take actions to protect the health of our campus community.

Because all of your on-campus courses will move online by Monday, March 23, 2020, we are asking that you utilize the following resources:

Make sure that you have signed up for announcement notifications in Sakai or Canvas. Course updates will come from your instructor via announcements.

Familiarize yourself with your course content in Sakai and Canvas. Your instructor will provide more details about assignment submission and exams beginning on March 23. Please consult Sakai or Canvas for navigational support.

What about internships, labs or clinical rotations? For questions regarding department specific requirements, please be on the lookout for an email from the department chair, program coordinator, or instructor of the course.

Residence halls are closed until face-to-face classes resume. If you have extenuating circumstances and are not able to vacate or retrieve necessary belongings and you need to request an extension, please email housing@southalabama.edu as soon as possible. Housing will contact all residence hall students by email with additional and more detailed closure information.

Signed up for study abroad this summer or fall? Announcements about study abroad may be found at USA’s International Education website.

The University is taking these actions to protect the health of our students, faculty, and other employees and to help limit the spread of infection in our community. We appreciate your willingness to help in these efforts.

David Johnson, Ph.D.

Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs

Tony Waldrop, Ph.D.

President