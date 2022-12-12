MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama is searching for evaluators to review and score medical cannabis business license applications.

According to a news release, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission contacted the university to help plan the review and scoring of different categories including:

Financial Ability

Business/Management Approach

Operations Plans and Procedures

Facility Suitability

Security Plan

Personnel

Quality Control and Testing

Marketing and Advertising

Applicants must have experience and expertise in at least one of the listed categories.

Anyone interested will have to participate in one online training session in the beginning of 2023. Applications that will need to be evaluated will be sent to the evaluators around April 14, 2023. Interested professionals can apply online now.