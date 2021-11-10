University of South Alabama board may vote on new President today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Trustees at the University of South Alabama may vote today on who the next president of the school will be. A special meeting of the board of trustees will be held later today.

It seems likely the board will vote today. They’re holding a special called meeting with only two items: roll call and “action related to the president search.”

They have three finalists to potentially get the top job.

Jo Bonner is a former congressman for this area. After congress, he also worked for the University of Alabama system for five years before his current job as governor Ivey’s chief of staff.

Dr. Michael Tidwell, who is the immediate past president of the University of Texas at Tyler.

Dr. Damon Andrew, who is currently the Dean and Professor for the College of Education at Florida State University.

In October, the University held a series of forums for students to learn more about the candidates. The job opened up earlier this year when Tony Waldrop announced his retirement, launching a nationwide search for a replacement.

While it is not certain they will vote today, this is the first meeting of the board exclusively dedicated to the presidential search and is the first opportunity for them to vote if there appears to be a consensus.