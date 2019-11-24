University of South Alabama acknowledges ‘hoax’ kidnapping

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A spokesperson for the University of South Alabama says a kidnapping students and parents were inquiring about was a hoax.

The spokesperson also confirms campus police did receive calls asking about the reported incident.

Campus police also confirmed with News 5 they received calls. Neither the spokesperson nor officers would provide any further detail.

Almost every student we spoke with on campus said they had heard about it. Some were more concerned than others.

One sophomore, Adeline Solomon, says she and her friends are still on edge about the ordeal. She says she wants the University to address it.

“And like we had, you know, people calling the police themselves and they were like can you just tell us if that happened or not and they said we can’t confirm or deny anything,” she said. “So it just made us freak out even more.”

