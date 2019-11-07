University of Mobile’s Voices of Mobile to sing at White House for Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Mobile’s Voices of Mobile, a vocal ensemble from the Alabama School of the Arts, will be singing Christmas songs in the White House.

The following is a release from the university:

University of Mobile’s Voices of Mobile, a vocal ensemble from the Alabama School of the Arts, will be singing Christmas songs in the White House while special guests of the president of the United States tour the building.

Voices of Mobile will be singing the evening of Dec. 10 in Washington, D.C.

Each year, the White House opens its doors to the public to enjoy beautiful Christmas decorations and sounds. During the evening, the White House is only open to special guests of the president. It is during that time, that the Voices of Mobile will sing.

UM President Lonnie Burnett will accompany Voices as they travel and perform.

Al Miller, dean of the Alabama School of the Arts and professor of music, says this trip to Washington, D.C. is one that stands out for an ensemble that tours internationally.

Current UM faculty and staff members, Andrew and Jenna Goodwin, performed as students with Voices in 2006 and 2007 at the White House and say, “The trip to sing at the White House was among our most memorable times as students at UM!”

Miller says students getting the opportunity to be in the White House, tour the city and sing several impromptu songs around the nation’s capital, provides them with opportunities that add to their educational experience.

The Voices of Mobile travel locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.

Voices of Mobile will perform at the University of Mobile’s annual Christmas Spectacular that runs Nov. 21-24 at Cottage Hill Baptist Church. To purchase tickets, visit umobile.edu/Christmas.