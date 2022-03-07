MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Mobile is now offering half-tuition scholarships for its upcoming nursing program.

The University will launch its new nursing program for those working to get an Associate Degree in nursing. Upcoming students set to enroll in the program may qualify for a half-tuition scholarship.

The scholarship will help cover costs for the five-semester program. The university is partnering with Infirmary health to offer students the scholarship opportunity.

Students who receive Infirmary Health scholarships must “work for Infirmary Health for a minimum of two years after graduation,” according to a news release from the University of Mobile.

The University’s Associate Degree in Nursing program will start in August of 2022. To apply, click the link here.