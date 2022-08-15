MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — University of Mobile’s students have settled into their dorms and the incoming freshman have attended their new student orientation. Now the only thing left to do is tackle the school year.

Before students returned to class on Monday morning, WKRG caught up with them, their families, and the university’s president. The family of incoming freshman, Hannah Victoria Walters, showed up in their matching University of Mobile ‘Mom and Dad’ shirts.

The Walters drove three hours to help Hannah Victoria move into her dorm. Her older brother, Noah Walters, is beginning his final semester at the University of Mobile. They are both prepared for what this new stage of beginning and ending brings for them.

The Walter siblings told us what their hopes are and even some of their concerns for this academic year. Hannah Victoria said she’s looking forward to making new friends and memories.

“I’m really excited,” said freshman elementary education major, Hannah Victoria. “I’m scared I’m going to be late cause I’m late a lot but I’m hoping I can get up early and make myself get my little booty out the door so I can get to class on time.”

Noah said he’s concentrated on earning his remaining few credits. “I want to finish out strong,” said senior marketing and communications major, Noah. “I only have a few classes left, so finish out strong and get to graduation is step 1.”





Dr. Lonnie Burnett, president of the Baptist university, said they are eager to start this year, especially in light of the additional programs they’ve added.

“We’ve actually started some more nursing programs, It’s such a demand for nurses obviously, a associates degree in nursing, we’re starting some cyber security courses, things like that,” said president Burnett. “A lot of market shifts over the last couple of years as well so of course we try to meet those demands.”

The freshmen class this year is the largest they’ve had in eight or nine years and over 630 students moved in over the weekend, according to Dr. Burnett.

From associates to doctoral degrees, the University of Mobile offers 75 majors and for those who haven’t already registered for classes, enrollment is still open through the end of the week.

The president’s commissioning, which will welcome new students to the place they will now call home, is set to take place at 5:00 p.m. Monday evening at the university’s lawn in front of Weaver Hall.