University of Mobile Spring Commencement moved to Dec. 12

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the University of Mobile has moved the Spring 2020 Commencement Service to Saturday, Dec 12, 2020. The university says the service will honor all 2020 graduates from both the spring and fall semesters.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will be held on the university lawn.

Spring graduates will receive their diplomas via certified U.S. mail upon the completion of all graduation requirements.

Information on graduation is at umobile.edu/graduation.

