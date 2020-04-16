University of Mobile Spring Commencement moved to Dec. 12

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the University of Mobile has moved the Spring 2020 Commencement Service to Saturday, Dec 12, 2020.  The university says the service will honor all 2020 graduates from both the spring and fall semesters. 

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will be held on the university lawn. 

Spring graduates will receive their diplomas via certified U.S. mail upon the completion of all graduation requirements.

Information on graduation is at umobile.edu/graduation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida