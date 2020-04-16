University of Mobile Spring Commencement moved to Dec. 12

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the University of Mobile has moved the Spring 2020 Commencement Service to Saturday, Dec 12, 2020. The university says the service will honor all 2020 graduates from both the spring and fall semesters.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will be held on the university lawn.
Spring graduates will receive their diplomas via certified U.S. mail upon the completion of all graduation requirements.
Information on graduation is at umobile.edu/graduation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Brewton business owners making sure community is taken care of during COVID-19 crisis
- Cooking with John: Villaggio Grille
- Did you ever think a 100-pound baby could be so cute?
- US jobless claims top 22 million as Trump reveals economic recovery plan
- Mobile County had second-highest initial unemployment claims in Alabama between April 5-11