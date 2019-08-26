University of Mobile ranked #1 Best Small College, #1 Best Dorms in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. — The University of Mobile is the #1 Best Small College in Alabama with the #1 Best College Dorms in the state, according to the popular ranking and review site Niche.

The University of Mobile also was named #1 Best College in the Mobile Area, according to new 2020 rankings posted at niche.com.

The Christian university also earned top honors nationally for best college campus and best college dorms, coming in at #22 Best College Campuses in America out of 1,417, and #28 Best College Dorms in America out of 1,384.

The university’s new food service provider MMI helped UM break into the rankings for Best College Food in Alabama for the first time at #3, behind the University of Alabama and Auburn University.

UM is also among the safest campuses in Alabama, according to Niche, ranking at #4 Safest College Campuses in Alabama.

Niche ranked colleges throughout the United States in more 50 categories, then broke those rankings down by state and city.

According to Niche, the Best Colleges ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni.

Complete rankings for the University of Mobile are at https://www.niche.com/colleges/university-of-mobile/.