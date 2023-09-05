MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The president of the University of Mobile is retiring at the end of this academic year. Dr. Lonnie Burnett has spent nearly 50 years in education. Punctual, personable, and hardworking are some of the ways people describe the outgoing president of this school. Burnett says while he is stepping down he says he’ll still stay busy. Dr. Lonnie Burnett announced at the start of this school year that this year would be his last as President of the University of Mobile.

He started in 2019 and spent the last 20 years with the university. Previously he worked for the Mobile County Public School System. Burnett navigated the school through the pandemic, he says he’s pleased with the steady growth they’ve had while also keeping the school small enough to provide a unique experience for students.

“I don’t think about legacy too much. People you came to work every day, worked hard, is best, he told folks the truth always meant what he said, and made decisions based on what was best for this university. That’s always been my goal,” said Burnett. “It’s a great place. It’s been a great experience. Again, this is a job I never thought I’d ever have. I never campaigned for it, you know, I never planned to be a college president. It kind of fell into place. God has a sense of humor, I guess, but I’ve enjoyed every second of this job.” Burnett says after the end of the spring semester next year he’ll probably continue to teach in some capacity or write.

He wants the school to continue to offer spiritual guidance and one-on-one mentoring, things larger schools can’t always do.