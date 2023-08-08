MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dr. Lonnie A. Burnett announced Tuesday morning at the school’s annual faculty and staff convocation gathering that he will retire at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year.

With Dr. Burnett announcing his retirement, the school is set to begin a search for its sixth president. UM Board of Trustee Chairman Terry Harbin said the school will appoint a transition team to represent the interests of university faculty, staff and students and announced the upcoming board meeting in October.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve my alma mater in this role,” Burnett said. “The people I have had the good fortune to work with, as well as the exceptional students I had the privilege to teach in my time here, have made this a wonderful experience. I have appreciated the friendship and support of our Board of Trustees, the Alabama Baptist churches, our alumni, faculty and staff.”

Burnett said there is plenty of work to do in his final year as the school’s president including the completion of the university’s SACSCOC 10-year reaffirmation process as well as starting the university’s “Experience the Difference” campaign.

Burnett’s final day as president of UM will be May 30, 2024, ending his 5-year tenure in the position.