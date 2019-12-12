Unedited Press Release:

University of Mobile Names Jon Seymour Interim Baseball Coach

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has named longtime associate head baseball coach Jon Seymour as interim baseball coach, UM President Lonnie Burnett announced today.

Seymour served as assistant then associate coach under Mike Jacobs, who founded the Rams baseball program in 1990 and coached all 30 seasons since the program was established. Jacobs, a member of the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, was named athletic director in July. He died Dec. 3 after suffering a heart attack at the baseball field on the UM campus that bears his name.

Burnett said, “The experience of working under a Hall of Fame mentor like Mike Jacobs will be invaluable and provide continuity in our very successful baseball program. I am confident that Coach Seymour will maintain the high character for which our program is known.”

Seymour coached with Jacobs for 15 years, “and I would have spent another 15 years investing in this program as associate coach with Mike Jacobs. He was a walking mission statement of what this school is – a mentor to me and to so many young men that he poured his life into over the years,” Seymour said.

Previously, Seymour spent three years as assistant coach at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia. He joined the Rams baseball program in 2004 as pitching coach and recruiting coordinator. Over the past six years, he was involved in all aspects of the program.

Seymour said he will continue to build on the vision that Jacobs instilled. And while winning baseball games is always a goal, it is not the ultimate goal.

“The mission of this program will be what it has always been, and that is to pour into the lives of young men who will pour into our communities and the world,” Seymour said.

“We are not going to try to win baseball games in the name of Mike Jacobs. We’re going to play the game of baseball to the best of our ability, in the name of Jesus Christ to glorify Him, and in that we we will honor Mike Jacobs,” Seymour said.

