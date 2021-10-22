University of Mobile kicks off 10th annual Project Serve

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Mobile’s 10th annual Project Serve event kicked off Friday, Oct. 22.

UM President Lonnie Burnett and Joe Snowden, administrative services executive director and transportation and maritime with the city of Mobile, spoke at the project’s opening ceremony. The University of Mobile Honor Band and cheerleaders got the volunteers into the helping spirit during a pep rally.

About 650 students, staff, and faculty took part in volunteering their time at more than 30 locations around Mobile. Projects included working with Habitat for Humanity, collecting food baskets to distribute, painting at a church, landscaping at schools, and collecting and testing water samples with Mobile Baykeeper.

This year’s Project Serve also celebrated the University of Mobile’s 60th Diamond Anniversary year.

