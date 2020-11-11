University of Mobile honors graduates, veteran Chaplain Lee for 38 years of honorable service

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Mobile invited the community and campus for a Veterans Day ceremony to honor the sacrifices made by military veterans.

WKRG News 5’s mobile Journalist, Colleen Peterson, attended the event and spoke with a Mobile University Graduate veteran, Chaplain Lee, about his 38 years of service.

“Hearing the voice of God speak got his way and then experiencing his goodness and gracious,” Lee explained.

Lee joined the Marine Corps Reserve in 1982 and graduated from the University of Mobile in 1985. He pledged to serve the Ministry before enlisting and believes God carved his path to serve his country.

“God led me to go to the recruiters’ office that morning and join the Marine Corps,” Lee expressed.

While continuing his education he served as both an enlisted member and officer for 11 years.

“The values that we hold dearly to support and defend the constitution which is what every service member says when they raise their hand has been an honor, Lee explained.

He was commissioned into the Navy Reserve as a Chaplain in 1993 and then retired this past year after 38 years of military service. His most fond memory is extending the word of the Lord in every way possible.

“The privilege to pray for so many of our heroes and to walk along and cross shadows with them to lift them out of valleys and challenges that they were struggling with as they go through deployment,” Lee explained.

A huge thank you to Chaplain Lee and all of the Veterans that have gone and served our country.

LATEST STORIES: