University of Mobile expands degree options for Fall Semester 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are now more degree options at the University of Mobile. The university is adding nine new degrees, starting in the fall semester classes that begin Aug. 19.

The university has added bachelor’s degrees in pre-health biology, financial mathematics, sport administration and exercise science. New master’s degree programs have started in ministry, education instructional design and technology, early childhood development, nursing executive leadership and nursing education. In addition, a new Master of Athletic Training will start summer semester of 2020, pending approval by CAATE, the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education.

New degrees starting fall semester 2019 are:

Bachelor of Science in Pre-Health Biology

Bachelor of Science in Financial Mathematics

Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

Bachelor of Science in Sport Administration

Master of Education in Instructional Design and Technology

Master of Education in Early Childhood Development

Master of Ministry

Master of Science in Nursing Education

Master of Science in Nursing Executive Leadership.

Applications are still being accepted for fall enrollment. Apply online at umobile.edu/apply or contact the Office for Enrollment Services at 251-442-2222. The full list of areas of study is on the university’s website at umobile.edu/areasofstudy.