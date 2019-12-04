University of Mobile baseball coach dies of apparent heart attack

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Mobile baseball coach and athletic director suddenly died from an apparent heart attack Tuesday.

Mike Jacobs was 64 years old. He began the baseball program at the university in 1990 and the field at the University of Mobile bares his name.



Kathy Dean, the spokesperson for the university, said Jacobs passed away suddenly following a massive coronary while on the baseball field on campus named in his honor. Former University of Mobile athletic director and current Spring Hill College Athletic Director Joe Niland sent us this quote “The news is just devastating and he was a good person and an unbelievable mentor. Please keep his wife, children and grandchildren in your prayers.”

University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett sent the following statement on Coach Mike Jacobs:

“The University of Mobile has suffered a great loss tonight. Our longtime baseball coach and, more importantly, our great friend Mike Jacobs passed away after suffering a heart attack. Coach Jacob’s last hours were spent here on campus doing what he was called to do. I first met Mike in 1980 when we were both coaching high school baseball. I have never met a man with more class and dignity on and off a ballfield. Not only was he a legendary coach, but he was a spiritual mentor to hundreds of players over the decades of his career. He was a kind and thoughtful person who went to great lengths to make others successful. I can honestly say that I have never heard a person speak a disparaging comment about Coach Jacobs. We grieve tonight and pray for his wife Joy and his family. We can take great comfort in the fact the Mike is the only one among us who is feeling no pain. Because of Mike’s faith in Christ—a faith he freely shared—I am confident he is in the presence of his savior. Moreover, because of Mike’s life and testimony, many young men will someday be reunited with him in eternity. Many of those current young men were with us in the halls of the hospital tonight as they came to pay their respects to their beloved leader.” University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett

Jacobs is the first and only baseball coach at the University of Mobile in its 30-year history. Jacobs coached the UMS Wright baseball team to a state championship. He was a four-year letterman at the University of South Alabama. he played under legendary coach Eddie Stanky.



Jacobs leaves behind his wife Joy, two sons Josh and Jeff and five grandchildren.

LATEST STORIES: