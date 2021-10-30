UNITY Art Project to be held in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the UNITY interactive Art Project Nov. 6 in downtown Mobile.

The Mobile Parks and Recreation Department explains how the hands-on project works.

“UNITY is a circular arrangement of 32 poles in a large outdoor area. Each pole is labeled with an identifier: for example, ‘I’m a parent,’ ‘I speak English as a Second Language,’ ‘I identify as LGBTQ,’ ‘I am…’” -Facebook post from the City of Mobile

Participants can take a piece of yarn and wrap it around the poles that they identify with. The string is then connected to the center. Over time the string will evolve into a “canopy of interconnectedness” as more Mobilians join the event, according to a Facebook post from the City of Mobile.

The event was created to remind residents of their individual and communal contributions to the City of Mobile, according to the post.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Isom Clemons Civil Rights Park. The park is downtown at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and Congress St.

Sidewalk chalk and outdoor exercise classes will also be held during the event.