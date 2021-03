MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — United Way of Southwest Alabama is lending a helping hand in keeping students and teachers safe while at school.

The organization is teaming up with Hanes to make sure every Mobile County public school teacher and student in the 4th grade and up has a CDC-approved reusable mask to protect them from covid-19.

More than 238,000 masks were given to the school system.