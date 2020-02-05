United Way Celebrates National 211 Day on Feb. 11

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — National 2-1-1 Day, celebrated on February 11th each year, recognizes the United Way’s two-hundred “2-1-1’s” throughout the country. 2-1-1 is a free, confidential information and referral service that connects more than 93 percent of our nation to essential health and human services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It is an integral part of the community safety-net and can be easily accessed online or over the phone.

In Southwest Alabama, through a United Way of Southwest Alabama partnership with Lifelines Counseling Services, trained call specialists provide individuals and families in our community access to services including job training, navigating veterans’ affairs, paying utility bills, finding housing, food pantry options, and emergency and crisis assistance.

By dialing 211, or 251.431.5111, anyone in Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile or Washington counties can access help. In 2019, 2-1-1 specialists received 9,197 calls. They provided 8,406 referrals to local agencies and followed up with 1,978 callers in crisis.

United Way 2-1-1 is also an important resource for first responders, health professionals, government agencies, and local leaders. Through 2-1-1, providers can direct individuals and families in need to local services available. For example, a firefighter can refer a family that has lost their home to 2-1-1 for immediate disaster services, an ER Nurse can refer a patient that needs help filling lifesaving prescriptions, and officers can refer a crime victim for counseling services.

In addition, 2-1-1 maintains extensive records of the needs for services. This can help leaders develop short term and long term plans for services in order to meet the changing needs in the community.

United Way 2-1-1 is also essential during a disaster. In the event of a hurricane or another type of natural disaster or manmade disaster, community members can use 2-1-1 to be directed to the agencies providing immediate and long-range recovery assistance. Together with Volunteer Connect (volunteer.uwswa.org), 2-1-1 will also connect individuals and groups looking for opportunities to volunteer with Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster working with the response and recovery effort that need volunteers

The United Way of Southwest Alabama was created in 1926 as a Community Chest with the mission is to improve the quality of life in the community. The vision of UWSWA is to strengthen communities by focusing on uniting and mobilizing resources in support of the building blocks for a better life when it comes to education, financial stability, health, and other essentials.



For more information, visit www.uwswa.org.

LATEST STORIES