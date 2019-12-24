United reverses decision to drop Alabama hospitals from Mississippi Medicaid coverage plans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just days before changes were set to go into effect, UnitedHealthcare will no longer drop Alabama hospitals from its coverage plans for Mississippi Medicaid clients. USA Health officials say they recently received an update from United.

Earlier this year the largest Medicaid provider in Mississippi announced they were going to drop Alabama hospitals from its coverage plans as of January 1. United didn’t give a specific reason for the change.

The change would have affected hundreds of Medicaid members in South Mississippi who regularly come to Mobile for treatment. USA Health officials had expressed concern that those patients would have had to drive to Jackson for equivalent treatment.

The Hospital Administrator for USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital says he is glad United Healthcare has reconsidered and will continue providing coverage for Mississippi Medicaid members.

“We are pleased United Healthcare has made a decision that allows us to continue to provide specialty services for its Mississippi Medicaid members who live along the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Chris Jett, administrator for USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital. “As an academic medical center that provides many unique specialty services, USA Health knows that patients from throughout the region rely on us for their healthcare. United Healthcare’s decision allows patients quick and timely access to cancer care, high-risk maternity care and care for sick and injured children.”