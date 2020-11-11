United flight diverted to MOB for passenger stripping off clothes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A United Airlines flight from Jacksonville to Houston had to make an unscheduled stop in Mobile so a belligerent passenger, who was stripping off her clothing, could be removed from the plane.

25-year-old Sierra Nicole McClinton of Universal City, Texas, was booked at Mobile Metro Jail and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

According to liveandletsfly.com, McClinton apparently got into a dispute with her seatmate, became agitated, and started to remove her clothes. The lone flight attendant on the flight was able to subdue her while the plane diverted to Mobile. Upon arrival in Mobile, authorities escorted the woman from the cabin in a t-shirt and underwear as she yelled obscenities.

The incident happened November 5th. McClinton bonded out of jail the next day. She has a court appearance scheduled for November 23.

